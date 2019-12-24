The Galaxy S10 is Samsung's main flagship phone... for a few more months, anyway. It's still one of the best Android devices you can buy at the moment, and now the 512GB variant is at its lowest price yet: $799.99. That's $350 below MSRP

The model on sale is the US variant with a full warranty, so unlike the cheaper international models that show up on eBay constantly, this will work on all major US carriers with full Samsung Pay support. Other specifications include a Snapdragon 855 processor, a 6.1-inch 1440p screen, IP68 water protection, 8GB of RAM, and a 3,400mAh battery. There's a headphone jack, too.

Amazon and B&H Photo are selling the phone for the same price, but B&H is throwing in three months of Mint Mobile service, so if you're a Mint customer you might want to buy it from there.

If you have a hankering for even more storage, the 1TB version of the S10+ is $999.99 right now, a savings of $600 from the original price.