Now is the perfect time to expand your smart home, especially if you've invested in Amazon's Alexa ecosystem. Best Buy's Deal of the Day is bringing down the price of two Echo Dots to just $38, normally $50 each. You can also get a TP-Link Kasa Mini Smart Plug for $5 with every Echo Dot you buy, which would usually run you $23 each.

To get the discounted products, add two Echo Dots to your cart and the savings will be reflected in your cart total. You can get the TP-Link plugs at the reduced $5 price for as many Echo Dots as you buy, even if you opt to skip the buy-two sale. Best Buy's deals page walks you through the whole process.

This offer will only last until the end of the day, so be sure to pick it up soon if you want it.