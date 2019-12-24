Christmas is almost here, and with another year having passed us by, it's time to pore through the best Android games released on the Play Store in 2019. Just like the previous two years, I've ordered the roundup by price so that everyone can easily find the titles that best appeal to them, whether you prefer premium releases or free-to-play games that contain in-app purchases. After all, today's list isn't a popularity contest. So not only do we have a plethora of fantastic games to share today, but we also have a few honorable mentions listed at the bottom of today's roundup, plus we have chosen a WTF release for the year, and it's a doozy. So without further ado, here are the best Android games that were released in 2019!



Best Android games of 2019

Bad North: Jotunn Edition

Bad North: Jotunn Edition is a premium RTS roguelike that contains striking art and exceptional strategic gameplay. This gameplay revolves around real-time mechanics, where survival is often the best victory condition you can hope for. The game offers a unique setup where each stage is procedurally generated, which means each playthrough should offer a unique experience. Amazingly the gameplay is very deep despite the minimal design, which is probably why Bad North was one of the more notable indie games released in the last two years, and thankfully it finally arrived on Android in 2019.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

DOOM

DOOM was a surprise release from Bethesda that arrived earlier this year, and it was published on the Play Store in celebration of DOOM's 25th anniversary. Up until 2019, the only official version of DOOM available to Android gamers was DOOM 3 for the Nvidia Shield. Now that the first DOOM is officially available, you may be wondering what you'll receive for the $4.99 asking price. Well, you get the complete game, including the fourth expansion Thy Flesh Consumed, which is about as good as it gets. Oh, and if you'd like to pick up the sequel DOOM II, it's also available on the Play Store.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Thumper: Pocket Edition

Drool's auto-running rhythm game Thumper finally made its way to Android this year. At its core, it's a psychedelic auto-runner that heavily relies on rhythm-based mechanics for progression. Simple taps and swipes on the screen are your controls, and you'll have to time these interactions to the beat of the music if you want to be successful. Of course, if you prefer, the game also supports physical controllers, which helps with precision since a controller is much more tactile than a glass screen. There's a total of nine levels that will take about seven and a half hours to beat. So for the asking price, there's actually a good bit of content included.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Human: Fall Flat

Human: Fall Flat is a quirky physics-based puzzler that was ported to Android this year. The game features imprecise controls, and that's by design. Each puzzle in the game has multiple solutions, so it's up to the player to explore the bounds of this title. There's a solo mode for those that prefer to play alone, and there's also a co-op multiplayer mode where you can team up with up to three friends. The title is rather short, though there is a lot of fun to be had if you plan on playing with your friends online.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Animus - Harbinger Unpacked

Animus - Harbinger Unpacked is the premium version of Animus - Harbinger, a 2018 release often compared to the Dark Souls series. This time around, you won't have to worry about any in-app purchases as you hack and slash your way through an assortment of bad guys. So if you were waiting for a more premium adaptation of the game, now's your chance to pick it up at a single price point.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Flashback Mobile

Flashback Mobile is a classic platformer that plays very similarly to games like Prince of Persia and Another World. You can expect updated graphics in this particular mobile release as well as an option for the classic graphics too. Touchscreen and physical controller support are both supported, and while the touchscreen controls can take some getting used to, the controller supports works wonderfully over a USB connection.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

SimpleRockets 2

After a brief pre-registration period, SimpleRockets 2 arrived on the Play Store this past September, and it's indeed a premium release, the same as the first game in the series. Much like Kerbal Space Program, SimpleRockets 2 is primarily a rocket-launching sim. Still, you'll also get to build airplanes, rovers, satellites, and robotic mechs too, and then you can take each craft for a ride in a realistic setting, which is rather enjoyable.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The Swords of Ditto

The Swords of Ditto is one of the more recent releases from Devolver Digital, but it's also a port of a quality PC and console game, which means it's indeed a premium release. The cartoon graphics are superb, and the music is very pleasing, though the touch controls were pretty rough upon release. Luckily the devs added in a digital analog-stick for character movement, which really improves upon the original design. So while reviews weren't all that great back in October, the game is now in an excellent state as far as the iffy launch controls are concerned.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs

The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout

The Escapists 2 is the latest mobile release from Team 17, and it's a pixel-based strategy game where you get to devise all sorts of plans to then put them into action to see if you can escape from prison. This sequel comes with a few new features over the original title in the series, which means you can expect to find a local multiplayer mode as well as five new prisons to escape from. It's also clear that The Escapists 2 is a solid port that runs well, though you'll probably want to play on a tablet or Chromebook since this is a game with a lot of small text and buttons that were originally designed for bigger screens.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Cultist Simulator

Weather Factory's narrative-based roguelike card game Cultist Simulator was ported over to Android this year, and despite its card-game roots, this is a title you have to play to figure out. That's right, there's no tutorial included, so it's up to the player to figure out all of the game's mechanics, and it is a pretty complex game, so if you're looking for a casual release, this isn't it. On the other hand, if you're looking for a challenge that contains zero hand-holding, Cultist Simulator is the game you're looking for.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Stardew Valley

At this point, I would imagine the majority of our readers are familiar with the farming simulation game Stardew Valley. It has existed for years on many platforms, and the Android release is easily one of the better offerings. Currently, the main criticisms regarding this title are focused around the touchscreen controls. Things like fishing of battling can be difficult, but luckily physical controllers are supported, which significantly helps in these two areas. Hands-down, this is the best farming sim on the Play Store, so if you've yet to play, you should really think about picking up the title soon, because it's a blast.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Beholder 2

Beholder 2 is the sequel to the original totalitarian spy game Beholder, but unlike the original , this time around, you'll play the part of a department officer within the Ministry of the totalitarian state. Your goal is to become Prime Minister, but of course, this won't come easy since there will be many difficult choices to make as you rise through the ranks of the Ministry. So will you choose to be a responsible bureaucrat, or will you choose the path of least resistance to become a hardline realist willing to destroy anyone that holds you back? Luckily, if you'd like to check the game out without plunking down $7.99, there's also a demo available on the Play Store .

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

This Is the Police 2

This Is the Police 2 is an indie simulation adventure game, and the sequel to This Is the Police. In this sequel, you'll play the part of a sheriff tasked with keeping order at his station and in town. This means some tough decisions lay ahead, just like in real life, so expect a gritty game where corruption and lies may be the key to success.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Lock's Quest

Lock's Quest was originally a tower defense game for the Nintendo DS, but it eventually made its way to consoles and PC. As of this year, the title arrived on the Play Store as a premium release, which means there are no in-app purchases or advertisements included. The art design offers a pixel-based look, which is pleasant enough, and the gameplay is solid. What you see is what you get, and what you get is an enjoyable pixel-based tower defense game that was recently optimized for touch screen devices, and it's just as great as ever.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

GRID™ Autosport

GRID Autosport is a console-quality racer that recently arrived on Android in November. The full game can be had for $10, and there are no IAPs or ads, which makes this a premium release. If you've yet to play this racer, it mixes many styles of racing, from dirt tracks to city streets, and of course, there are tons of different cars to choose from. In comparison, most racers on Android are F2P, and so often contain many questionable monetization systems. So if you've been searching for a premium mobile racer that won't break the bank, GRID Autosport is currently the best option available.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battle Chasers: Nightwar is an excellent turn-based RPG that plays similarly to the classic titles from the '90s. Of course, you can expect excellent graphics that suit the current crop of RPGs available on consoles and PC, which is why the Android port for Battle Chasers: Nightwar is such an exceptional release, though it is a demanding game, so it's best played on high-end hardware. So if you're looking for a console RPG experience on mobile and own a high-end device that can play demanding titles without dropping too many frames, Battle Chasers: Nightwar is easily the best classic-style RPG released this year on Android.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap began its life as a 1989 Master System game, and it was remade for modern consoles in 2017. Thanks to its newfound popularity DotEmu has brought the game over to Android this year, complete with controller and Android TV support. The game is a classic 2D platformer, and you can even switch on the fly from the old pixel-based graphics to the new hand-drawn art, which is a nifty feature indeed.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Layton: Diabolical Box in HD

Level-5's Layton: Diabolical Box in HD is a remaster of the second game in the original Layton trilogy. Much like the first title, you'll spend your time hunting down clues by interacting with townspeople and solving puzzles. The murder-mystery story is enthralling, and the puzzles are quite challenging, so when you couple these features with the upgraded graphics of this release, you come up with the best version of the game currently available, so make sure you don't miss out.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Tesla vs Lovecraft

Tesla vs Lovecraft started its life on PC and consoles, and the Android version is a faithful port that contains the same top-down twin-stick shooting action you would expect from the title. The port even supports physical controllers, should you want to play with something a little more precise than the default touchscreen controls. The primary campaign should take most players about four hours to complete, and there is even an endless mode for those that grow tired of repeatedly playing the main story.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

Tropico

The mobile version of Tropico exists as a port of the PC game Tropico 3. It's a construction management sim where you get to rule over a semi-democratic banana republic. You can choose to rule with an iron fist, or you could decide to take a moral path to create an island oasis, which is what makes the game so fun, the number of choices available to the player. So if you're looking for a AAA quality city builder that's available at a fair price-point, Tropico is indeed the game for you.

Monetization: $11.99 / no ads / no IAPs

NyxQuest: Kindred Spirits

NyxQuest is an indie puzzle-platformer that started out as a WiiWare release in 2009. It was later ported over to PC and iOS, though an Android version had been absent until this year. The touchscreen controls work wonderfully, though the physical controller support is severely lacking. The entirety of the game can be played for free, and you can remove the title's advertisements through an IAP if you find them annoying.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

Chessplode

Chessplode is a fantastic take on the classic chess formula that adds in explosions for a much more enjoyable game that can be played in short bursts, making it perfect for mobile. You'll get to move your pieces as you normally would, but whenever you capture an opponent's piece, all the pieces that are aligned with that square will also explode, including your own. This adds an extra layer of strategy to the game that also speeds things up exponentially. There's even a level editor included for those that would like to design their own levels to share and play with their friends.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

Detention

If you're not into niche Asian horror games, then you may have missed out on Detention whenever it was released on Steam back in 2017. Much like Corpse Party, this is an adventure game where you'll venture into a school plagued by hostile ghosts, and it will be your job to uncover the many stories behind this haunted environment. Think of this as a scary point-and-click adventure game with great music and striking art, and you're getting close to what the game offers.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

Oddmar

Oddmar is a gorgeous platformer from the devs of Leo's Fortune, and it improves on everything about the previous title with a more fleshed out platforming experience that controls incredibly well with touch controls or a physical controller. You can play through the first chapter of the game for free to get a feel for its mechanics, and if you like what you see, you can purchase the entirety of the title through a single in-app purchase. As one of the better-looking platformers available on Android, this is definitely a title you shouldn't miss out on.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.49 a piece

Beat Cop

Beat Cop is a point and click adventure game that was ported to Android this year, and it exudes a clear '80s theme that pays homage to the many cop movies and TV shows of the period. This means you can expect a bunch of sarcastic humor and adult themes, along with lots of naughty language. For anyone that grew up in the '80s, these things shouldn't come across as crass, but if you aren't used to the salty speech, then you may not enjoy a lot of the dialog. Still, this is a solid port that runs well on Android, and the enjoyable point and click gameplay should keep players busy for many hours.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

Grimvalor

Grimvalor is an awesome hack and slash platformer that sports excellent graphics and quality controls. The title supports physical controllers, though the touchscreen controls easily perform well in a pinch. Reviews of the game have remained positive since its original release on the Apple App Store in 2018, so you can rest assured that the Android port that was released in 2019 looks and plays just as well as it does on iOS. So make sure you don't miss out on this one if you enjoy challenging action-adventure games that include many RPG elements.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $5.49 a piece

Gravity Box - Minimalist Physics Game

Okay, you may not at first be impressed with Gravity Box's graphics, but trust me when I say that everyone needs to try this game. There's no music, and each level is presented as minimally as possible, but luckily the physics-based gameplay is phenomenal. You play as a tiny box, and depending on where you tap on the screen, you'll shoot out projectiles towards that area. The idea is that you have to use these projectiles for movement, primarily shooting in the opposite direction that you want to go. The thing is, many of the game's levels are made up of tiny corridors, so you'll have to use your surroundings to your advantage as you shoot your way to success.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $24.99

Auto Chess

Dragonest Game's Auto Chess comes from the original creator of the Dota 2 custom map that started the entire Auto Chess trend. A few clones have landed on the Play store over the last year, but if you're looking for something that feels more like the original, this is it. This mobile version of Auto Chess was under development for a good while, but the official release in June was met with positive reviews, and so far everyone still seems to be pleased with the game, though there are a few complaints that the meta doesn't change as frequently as some would like, which is something to keep in mind.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Call of Duty: Mobile

Hands-down, Call of Duty: Mobile is easily the best shooter on mobile. Now, this doesn't mean you won't find questionable monetization in the title in the form of in-app purchases, loot boxes, and a premium pass, but luckily, the gameplay feels great, especially when running and gunning through your favorite stages. It's also worth noting that physical controller support was added to the game last month, which was a sticking point upon release. Now that they are here, if you're looking for a quality shooter that can be played with touchscreen controls or a physical controller, Call of Duty: Mobile should indeed be on your radar.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Best WTF Android game of 2019

UniCorn - Born of Corn

There's no doubt that UniCorn - Born of Corn easily fits our WTF theme, and since it is the zaniest WTF title to cross my path this year, I'm awarding it placement in today's best-of-the-year game roundup. Now, the goal of UniCorn is to throw an ear of corn at a horse in order to turn it into a magical unicorn, which is odd enough, but as you play, you can unlock new characters as well as new animals to throw corn at, and there are even a few hidden secrets to discover for those daring enough to explore the bounds of this whacky release, which means there's actually a lot to explore in this title despite its ridiculous theme, which means it's a total winner in my book.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Honorable mentions

And that is the end of AP's best of 2019 Android game roundup. I hope everybody was able to find a few games they can enjoy throughout the holidays, and if you're looking for last year's list, you can find it here to double up on the fun. Oh, and if there are any games you feel are missing from today's roundup, please feel free to share them in the comments below so that everyone can discover a few more games that are worth playing. Happy Holidays!