Today, YouTube TV announced the addition of a new feature to the service's Live Guide, the cord-cutting app's list of upcoming programming, which will now allow users to browse content seven days in advance of airing. Interested users can try out the revamped programming guide now by visiting the desktop version of YouTube TV's site.

This extension to the guide is a considerable improvement over the implementations currently found in YouTube TV's mobile or smart TV apps, where the list of upcoming programs is limited to mere hours. This long-requested addition will allow users to make better use of their unlimited cloud DVR storage by scheduling recordings much further in advance than ever before.

🎉Exciting News🎉-our Live Guide has a fresh new look. ✨

We listened to your feedback; now you can see what's on, and also scroll ahead 7 days into the future. 🔮 Take a peek on desktop and tell us what you think! #YouTubeTVTips pic.twitter.com/PgQE1c4VRN — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 23, 2019

The limited nature of this launch left many users wondering when they could expect to see these changes roll out on other platforms, as the current desktop experience isn't the ideal way to use the service, but so far YouTube has yet to confirm its plans for making the enhanced guide available elsewhere.