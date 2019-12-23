One of the great things about being an Android user is that there are plenty of good smartwatch options to match any style and preference. If you want the best Wear OS watch on the market, though, there is only one that we'd recommend above all the rest. For a limited time, you can pick up a brand new Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch for only $172 ($123 off) at Amazon.

Not much has changed since the last time we featured the Gen 5 in our deals section. It's still the best Wear OS device that you can strap around your wrist, thanks in large part to 1GB of memory. It's equipped with a speaker and mic for chatting with Google Assistant or fielding phone calls. A range of smart battery modes promise to keep your watch powered up for days at a time, and when you're in need of a charge, the included rapid charger can top off the battery to 80% in just one hour.

Today's discount on the Fossil Gen 5 isn't as good as the one we spotted two weeks ago, but it's still a solid deal in its own right. With the holidays winding down, this also may be the best price we'll see on the Gen 5 for quite some time. If you've been thinking about picking up some Fossil hardware, you may want to seriously consider this one.

When you go to purchase your new Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch at any of the links below, keep in mind that the best discounts are on the Carlyle stainless steel with silicone band and the Julianna stainless steel with link band. Both of these models include an additional $43 off that will be applied at checkout, resulting in $172 ($123 off) each. The other models listed below are also on sale, but you will only be saving $76 a piece.

