Good news and bad news, Sling subscribers. The good news is that your package, be it Orange or Blue, is getting new features. But they're also both increasing in price, from $25 to $30 per month. If you've got both, you'll pay an additional $5, too: that plan is now $45.

Both Sling packages now include what Sling calls Cloud DVR Free: 10 hours' worth of DVR space to store your shows. Additional storage — a total of 50 hours in the Cloud DVR Plus add-on — is still available for $5 more per month. Sling Blue is getting more news content by way of Fox News, HLN, and MSNBC. The Sling Blue News Extra package also gets Fox Business. Sling Blue Hollywood Extra is picking up FXM and FXX, while Sling Blue Heartland Extra is getting Nat Geo Wild.

Sling Orange subscribers may feel particularly burned by the increase: that plan isn't getting any exclusive new channels. Sling cites other recent additions to the package like Investigation Discovery and MotorTrends, but it's hard to see continued inclusion of existing features as justification for a price hike. The Big Ten Network is set to launch on Sling in time for the 2020-21 college football season, though, presumably on both Orange and Blue (Sling doesn't specify).

There are some other pricing tweaks, too: the cost of various add-on packages like Sports Extra are going up. For plenty of nitty-gritty, read Sling's full announcement(s) below.