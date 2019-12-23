With over 50 million installs, Nova clearly leads the launcher clan, and the reason for that general approval is nothing short of its plethora of customization options. If you’ve been patiently waiting for a deal to unlock more premium-tier features, now is the time to hit that buy button, as the developer is being a bit generous for the holiday season. Nova Launcher Prime can be bought for just $1 in the US, while those living elsewhere can save even more.

Nova Launcher Prime is now on sale for the cheapest price in your local region. Get it before the sale ends which will be soon. Image courtesy of @PixelFlow pic.twitter.com/yuaDp8mYrr — Nova Launcher (@Nova_Launcher) December 22, 2019

The Nova Launcher Prime app, listed separately from the main launcher on the Play Store, usually sets you back $5 in the US. But for a limited time, that price has been slashed to $1, which is the very same deal Nova offered last Christmas. In Germany, our own Manuel could see a drop to €0.59 ($0.65) from the usual €5.25, while for me, here in India, the sale price is just ₹10 ($0.14), down from ₹99.

So far, I’ve stuck to Nova launcher just because I’ll pick Google Discover over OnePlus Shelf any day (only T-Mobile OnePlus 6T users get to be lucky), and the docked search bar is a bonus. Though, the new gesture navigation hasn't been up to the mark with Nova Launcher, as is the case with Action Launcher that claims to have received gesture support in the latest release.

Nova Launcher Prime Developer: TeslaCoil Software Price: $0.99

Nova Launcher Developer: TeslaCoil Software Price: Free