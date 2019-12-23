Smart speakers with Google Assistant support are ubiquitous these days, but only a small handful of OEMs can claim to understand sound as well as those that specialize in audio equipment. That's why it's no surprise the first smart speaker with integrated display from JBL was built with a premium listening experience in mind. Right now, you can snag the JBL Link View at Best Buy, Harman, JBL for only $99.99 ($199.96 off).

The JBL Link View we reviewed in September 2018 evidently excelled at pumping immersive sound through its dual 10W speakers. We were also impressed by its solid build quality and privacy-minded camera and mic lockdown features. The Link View can play video and audio from any compatible app via Chromecast support. Finally, with Google Assistant on board, you can ask the Link View just about any question, and Google will surface an answer.

If you place your order with Best Buy, you can pick your JBL Link View up at your nearest store, as long as it's in stock. Alternatively, you can have your smart display shipped to your home before Christmas when you order from Harman or JBL before 12:00 p.m. Pacific time today and choose free next day air shipping.