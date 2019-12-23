True wireless earbuds are everywhere these days, and if you don't already own at least one pair, you're probably considering some. If you don't expect to receive a pair for the holidays, perhaps you'll want want to pick some up on a pretty good discount. Anker's Soundcore Liberty 2 earbuds are $40 off, bringing them down to just $59.99 for the standard model and $109.99 for the Pro version.

We reviewed the Liberty 2 Pro and came away with a really good impression of the audio quality, especially with the HearID technology, and a good design for controlling the audio and assistant with the buttons. You should be able to get 8 hours of listening per charge, with a total of 32 hours with assistance from the case, which also happens to support Qi wireless charging. Here's the product page with additional details.

Amazon's price has held pretty steady at $109.99 for the last few days, and it's unclear when it will be returning to MSRP, but you may not want to wait too long if you're interested in the higher-end model.

The lower-priced Liberty 2 is pretty similar to the Pro in most ways, but the case lacks Qi wireless charging, and it's often reported to be less comfortable to wear for long listening sessions, but that will vary depending on the fit to your ears. The official product page has additional details.

Best Buy's discount on the Liberty 2 is available for today only. If you want to jump on some good earbuds for well below $100, this is probably one of the best opportunities, assuming they'll be comfortable for you.