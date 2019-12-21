Samsung has been testing Android 10 on its Galaxy S10 series extensively, with one beta update chasing the other over the last few weeks. The company is apparently finally satisfied with the software, as it has just started rolling out the stable release with version 2.0 of One UI in tow. It looks like it's only coming to some people in Germany, but it can't take too long until it arrives at more customers.
The stable release will roll out with all the Android 10 goodies, like a system-wide dark theme, more granular location permissions, and a new gesture-based navigation. Samsung has also tweaked its One UI skin by adding more ways to access the one-handed mode, making the battery usage graph more detailed, and improving its Samsung apps. The December security patch is on board, too.
- Version: G973FXXU3BSKO (Galaxy S10), G970FXXU3BSKO (Galaxy S10e), G975FXXU3BSKO (Galaxy S10+)
- Size: 133.76MB
- Security patch level: December 1, 2019
For beta users, the update is merely 133.76MB big since there are probably only minor changes compared to the last pre-release software, beta 7. According to German blog mobiFlip, the new software is also rolling out to people currently using the stable version of Android 9 Pie. The update is considerably bigger for those, coming in at about 2GB, but the version numbers are otherwise identical.
It's odd that SamMobile says the software is coming to Germany even though it provides a Dutch screenshot, but a German user on Reddit shares that they received the update as well. Maybe a Dutch expat is using their phone in their native language.
Check if the update is available to you by heading to Settings -> Software Update. You can download and install it from there once it's live. If you're already using beta 7 on your Galaxy S10 device, try your luck and sideload the stable OTA files from PiunkaWeb.
Previous rollouts
United Kingdom
Stable Android 10 has started rolling out to One UI 2.0 beta users in the UK today. If the German launch is any indication, the software will soon also reach people currently on Android 9.
India and Kuwait
Android 10 is continuing its rollout and is hitting India and Kuwait as we speak. It's already coming to people currently using the stable release of Android 9, so it probably won't take too long until everyone using these phones will get it.
Brazil, Caribbean, Greece, Israel, Netherlands, Norway, UAE
Android 10 has started rolling out to many more countries, and we can confirm it's available in Brazil, the Caribbean, Greece, Israel, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Arab Emirates. Our tipsters report that they're updating straight from the stable Android 9 release, so it probably won't take too long until it hits all eligible devices in these locations and probably many more.
Customers in the United States might have to wait a little longer, though they should receive the new software by January judging from Samsung's roadmap.
Galaxy S10 5G rollout
The update was first limited to the 4G variants of the S10, but according to SamMobile, Android 10 is now also hitting the Galaxy S10 5G. First One UI 2.0 beta users in South Korea are reporting that the stable release is rolling out to their devices. As with the other S10 models, it probably won't take much time until the new software also reaches people using Android 9. Hopefully, owners in other regions won't be left in the cold for too long.
US, Canada, and more
According to SamMobile, the rollout has now reached the US and Canada. It looks like Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon variants are the first to get Android 10 in the United States while Canadians are receiving the update across most or all carriers.
The update weighs roughly 2.3GB for Sprint users.
The update is also currently becoming available to Galaxy S10 series owners in the following countries:
Unlocked US devices
A tipster just told us that unlocked devices in the US are also already receiving the update. It looks like Android 10 is thus rolling out to most variants of the phone in the United States even though Samsung's original roadmap pointed to a January release. Way to go!
Verizon changelog, rollout in Czech Republic, Lebanon, and Slovakia
The Android 10 rollout is continuing and has reached the Czech Republic, Lebanon, and Slovakia over the last few days. Additionally, US carrier Verizon has published a changelog that might be interesting to glance over for anyone receiving the update.
The details:
Release date: 12/16/2019
Android™ Security Patch Level: December 1, 2019
Software Version: QP1A.190711.020.G973USQU2CSKP
What's changing:
This software update brings the latest Android 10 OS, with new features including Live Transcribe, Smart Reply, improved Gestures and Camera UX, and Focus Mode. Night Mode has been renamed to Dark Mode. The latest Android security patch is also included in this update.
Android 10 OS Update
Android 10 OS offers some of the newest ways to control your privacy, customize your phone, and get things done. It's Android, just the way you want it.
- Sound Amplifier
- With Sound Amplifier, your phone can boost sound, filter background noise, and fine tuned to your listening preferences. Whether talking to your best friend, watching TV, or listening to a lecture — just plug in your headphones and hear everything more clearly.
- Smart Reply
- In Android 10, you get more than just suggested responses to your messages. You also get recommended actions. So, if a friend asks you out to dinner, your phone will suggest you text thumbs up. Then, it'll also pull up directions right in Google Maps™. It even works in messaging apps like Signal.
- Live Transcribe
- Real-time transcriptions for the world around you. Now with sound events that show you when someone is clapping, a dog is barking, someone is whistling, and more.
- Gesture Navigation
- Gestures are now quicker and more intuitive than ever. Go backwards and forwards, pull up the homescreen, and swipe up to see your open apps. All super smooth.
- Focus Mode
- For getting in the zone and minimizing distractions. Turn on Focus mode with a single tap to pause apps that you've selected.
AT&T, Australia
We've got confirmation that the update is also rolling out to devices locked to AT&T, so all S10 variants in the US should now be receiving Android 10. Additionally, the first Australian owners report that they can download the latest OS version.
New Zealand, Philippines, Romania
The Galaxy S10 Android 10 update keeps coming to new territories around the world, and we're happy to report that owners in New Zealand, Philippines, and Romania should be receiving the new Android flavor at the moment.
Thanks: Laurentiu, Takeichi, bgag2783, Robert Mitchell
