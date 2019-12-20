If you didn't jump on the Sony TV sales we covered in October, your patience has paid off. In one final push up to Christmas, Sony's X950G and X900F Android TVs have officially hit some of the lowest prices we've seen on these models. You can pick up your own X950G or X900F from Amazon or Best Buy right now for as low as $798 ($100 off).

The Sony X950G and X900F are both Android TVs, which means they can download all your favorite apps via the Google Play Store, tap into Google Assistant for voice control, and access the hottest streaming services, like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more. They feature beautiful 4K HDR displays, Google Home and Alexa support, and numerous outputs to connect peripherals like speakers, game consoles, and whatever else you can attach via HDMI or USB.

To take advantage of these deals, head on over to Amazon or Best Buy at any of the links below, and place whatever items you want into your cart for checkout. The following prices are based on additional discounts these TVs have received after hovering around their previous sale values over the last several months. Keep in mind that only some of these models will arrive before Christmas day, so if you're expecting to grab one as a gift, your choices will be limited.

