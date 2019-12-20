If you travel frequently, you know how much of a hassle it can be to find a way to power all of your gadgets. Thankfully, Satechi has a solution. Currently discounted by $15 on Amazon, you can pick up the Satechi Type-C 75W Travel Charger for $45 and remove the anxiety that comes with running low on power.

The travel charger offers a powerful output of up to 60W to quickly charge Type-C devices. It also features two USB-A ports and one Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 port alongside the Type-C PD port. Satechi has made this product very attractive to international travelers by giving it support for a wide range of voltage requirements, so you can rest easy knowing it'll work where ever your plans take you. Plus, the device is extremely compact (4 x 2.63 x 1 in) and easy to carry around.

Beyond the great charging specs, the Satechi Type-C is a well-constructed piece of hardware. It stays cool under intense use and includes a removable AC plug for easy storage. Our review of the product found it to be a more than capable device — if you find yourself on the move all too often, then this Satechi travel charger might be a worthwhile investment.