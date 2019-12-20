The OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro have already received a stable version of Android 10, followed by some minor point releases addressing additional issues. Since there ain't no rest for the wicked and there are always bugs to exterminate, the company is continuing to tweak its software and has just published another Open Beta for the two devices. It's coming with charging and memory management improvements as well as the usual bug fixes.
OxygenOS Open Beta 7's new optimized charging feature is supposed to improve your battery's performance based on usage. While OnePlus doesn't share any details on this mode, I reckon that it'll slow down charging when you're unlikely to use your phone soon (e.g., overnight) to preserve the chemical health of the battery. There are also optimizations to RAM management and a fix for an issue that displayed the wrong time format in the status bar. Additionally, OnePlus' reading mode has received a new chromatic effect that's supposed to adapt your display's color range and saturation intelligently.
- System
- Added an optimized charging feature to improve battery performance based on usage (Settings - Battery - Optimized charging)
- Optimized the RAM management
- Fixed the issue with auto-record toast messages in the contact app
- Fixed the wrong time format in the status bar
- Improved system stability and general bug fixes
- Reading mode
- Added the Chromatic effect option to adapt color range and saturation intelligently for a better reading experience (Settings - Display - Reading mode - Turn on reading mode - Chromatic effect)
To update to Beta 7, you should already be using Open Beta 6, otherwise installing it will fail. You can download Beta 6 over at OnePlus' website (OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7). Future pre-releases will then come your way over-the-air. Keep in mind that as always, a beta might have severe bugs that could limit your device's capabilities, so proceed at your own risk.
