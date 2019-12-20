Welcome to Friday, everyone. Today's sale roundup is a big one, but as usual, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold for easier discovery. The majority of sales today are for premium games, though it would appear that a few devs still don't know how to properly list a sale on the Play Store. This is why you'll find more than a few titles from Square Enix, Asmodee Digital, Taito, and Big Fish at the bottom of the sale games list, minus any end dates or original prices. But hey, who cares about lazy devs when there are so many sales to check out. So without further ado, here are 56 temporarily free and 179 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Perfect Personal - Body fat calculator, workout $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. RipPix $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. MyMiniReport $13.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Resize Me! Pro - Photo & Picture resizer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Train Away $6.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. TypIt Pro - Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  10. Photo Filters For Instagram $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  11. Bandacam 🔥The professional Black & White Camera $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. DayGram - One line a day Diary $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. Night Mode:Dark Mode Enabler [No Root] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Gallery Plus : Video Player & Photo gallery $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Spelling Book PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Tic Tac Toe Jumbo Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Zenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Riddle Me 2019 - A Riddles game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. FeeSoeeD | Mysterious world $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Superhero Armor: City War - Robot Fighting Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Newbie) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Ninja Knight $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. [VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Summoner Girl and Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Aero Effect $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Cartoon Craft $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Dot Heroes Ⅱ : Top Summoner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Dot Heroes III - Keep the Castle VIP Edition $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. The Celestial Tree VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Word Swing PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. XTeam VIP - Idle & Clicker RPG $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Crosswords Word Fill PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense - Epic TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Hitman Sniper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Neo Monsters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Neo Monsters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Overdrive Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Wonder Knights VIP : Retro Shooter RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Word Cage PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  32. Word Search Fun - PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Cartoon City 3D live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Tree Village 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Africa 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Solid Pro: colored wallpapers maker / auto-changer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Tɪɴʏ Tᴇxᴛ Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Upside Down Text Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Xperia Theme - Falling Flowers Red $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Handy Surveying $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Car Expenses Manager Pro $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. AlcoTrack PRO: BAC Calculator & Alcohol Tracker $4.87 -> $2.37; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. E Numbers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Poster Maker, Flyer Maker, Ads Page design Pro $21.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Site Inspection - Snagging, Site Auditing, faults $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Easy Speedo Pro $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. ICD-11 Disease Diagnoses Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Mobile Observatory 3 Pro - Astronomy $7.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. All Notes $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Screen Lock (AssistiveTouch)(AdFree) $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Words Everywhere PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Unbroken Soul $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. eclidus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Greenskin Invasion $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. VGBAnext - Universal GBA / GBC / NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Dandara $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Expanse RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Kaiju Big Battel Fighto Fantasy $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Kathy Rain $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Whispers of a Machine $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Age of Pirates RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Battle Chasers: Nightwar $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Galaxy Trucker $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Hero Siege: Pocket Edition $10.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Istanbul: Digital Edition $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Lock's Quest $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Minesweeper Genius $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Raiders of the North Sea $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. SimplePlanes - Flight Simulator $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. SimpleRockets $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. SimpleRockets 2 $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Spirit Roots $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. Star Traders: Frontiers $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. Star Traders 4X Empires Elite $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  29. Star Traders RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  30. Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  31. Templar Assault RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  32. Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  33. Zebra Dodge $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  34. Alizay, pirate girl $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  35. Always Sometimes Monsters $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. Bouncer Story $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. Brain App - Daily Brain Training $10.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  38. Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  39. Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  40. Café International $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  41. Cricket Kids: Christmas $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  42. Cricket Kids: Opposites $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  43. Cricket Kids: School Day $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  44. Data Defense $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  45. Dead Age $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  46. Door Kickers $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  47. Downwell - ON SALE FOR A LIMITED TIME! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  48. Dropsy $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  49. Eternal Concord - ⚔️ Retro RPG $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  50. Golf Peaks $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  51. Hatoful Boyfriend $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  52. In Between $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  53. King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  54. Minit $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  55. Nobunaga's Shadow: Ninja's Story $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  56. Papa's Burgeria $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  57. Papa's Cupcakeria HD $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  58. Papa's Cupcakeria To Go! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  59. Papa's Freezeria HD $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  60. Papa's Hot Doggeria HD $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  61. Papa's Hot Doggeria To Go! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  62. Papa's Taco Mia HD $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  63. Papa's Pancakeria HD $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  64. Papa's Pizzeria HD $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  65. Papa's Scooperia HD $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  66. Papa's Taco Mia To Go! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  67. Papa's Wingeria HD $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  68. Peepo the Elf and the Unfinished Story... $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  69. Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  70. Prehistoric Mystery $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  71. race.a.bit $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  72. Reigns $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  73. Reigns: Game of Thrones $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  74. Reigns: Her Majesty $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  75. Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  76. Shiny The Firefly $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  77. Shiny The Firefly THD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  78. Skilltree Saga $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  79. SnakEscape $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  80. SPACEPLAN $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  81. Spelling Games PRO - 8 in 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  82. Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  83. Super64Pro (N64 Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  84. Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  85. The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  86. The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  87. The Little Witch at School $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  88. The Swords of Ditto $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  89. The Witch and the Christmas... $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  90. The Witch With No Name $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  91. Toby: The Secret Mine $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  92. Turn It On! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  93. Umiro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  94. Victor's cold! $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  95. Word Search Daily PRO (600+ Levels) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  96. Abalone - The Official Board Game  -> $0.99;
  97. Adventures of Mana -> $5.99;
  98. Azada [Full] -> $0.99;
  99. Azada: Ancient Magic (Full) CE -> $0.99;
  100. Beholder -> $2.99;
  101. Bottom of the 9th -> $0.99;
  102. Bridge to Another World: Burnt Dreams (Full) -> $2.99;
  103. Bridge to Another World: The Others (Full) -> $2.99;
  104. BUST-A-MOVE JOURNEY -> $2.49;
  105. Carcassonne: Official Board Game -Tiles & Tactics -> $1.99;
  106. CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) -> $4.99;
  107. D&D Lords of Waterdeep -> $1.99;
  108. Danse Macabre: Deadly Deception (Full) -> $0.99;
  109. Danse Macabre: Thin Ice (Full) -> $2.99;
  110. DARIUSBURST -SP- -> $4.49;
  111. Dark Parables: Goldilocks (Full) -> $2.99;
  112. Dark Parables: Queen of Sands (Full) -> $0.99;
  113. Dead Reckoning: Brassfield Manor (Full) -> $2.99;
  114. Enigmatis Hidden Object (Full) -> $0.99;
  115. Final Cut: Fame Fatale (Full) -> $2.99;
  116. Final Cut: The True Escapade (Full) -> $2.99;
  117. FINAL FANTASY -> $3.99;
  118. FINAL FANTASY II -> $3.99;
  119. FINAL FANTASY III -> $5.99;
  120. FINAL FANTASY IV -> $6.99;
  121. FINAL FANTASY IV: THE AFTER YEARS -> $6.99;
  122. FINAL FANTASY V -> $6.99;
  123. FINAL FANTASY VI -> $6.99;
  124. FINAL FANTASY VII -> $8.99;
  125. FINAL FANTASY IX for Android -> $12.99;
  126. FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS -> $6.99;
  127. FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II -> $6.99;
  128. FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL -> $5.99;
  129. Forgotten Books: The Enchanted Crown (Full) -> $2.99;
  130. Harald: A Game of Influence -> $0.99;
  131. Immortal Love: Letter from the Past (Full) -> $2.99;
  132. Iron Marines -> $0.99;
  133. Jaipur: A Card Game of Duels -> $0.99;
  134. King and Assassins: The Board Game -> $0.99;
  135. League of Light: Dark Omen (Full) -> $2.99;
  136. Life Quest® [Full] -> $0.99;
  137. Life Quest 2:Metropoville Full -> $0.99;
  138. Living Legends: Bound (Full) -> $2.99;
  139. Living Legends: Frozen Beauty (Full) -> $2.99;
  140. Living Legends: Wrath of the Beast CE (Full) -> $2.99;
  141. MCF: Key To Ravenhearst (Full) -> $0.99;
  142. Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game -> $1.39;
  143. Mystery Case Files: Ravenhearst Unlocked (Full) -> $2.99;
  144. Myths of the World: Black Rose (Full) -> $2.99;
  145. Myths of the World: The Heart of Desolation (Full) -> $2.99;
  146. Myths of the World: Whispering Marsh (Full) -> $2.99;
  147. Pandemic: The Board Game -> $1.99;
  148. Phantasmat: Endless (Full) -> $2.99;
  149. Phantasmat: The Dread of Oakville (Full) -> $0.99;
  150. Phantasmat: The Mask (Full) -> $2.99;
  151. RAYCRISIS -> $7.99;
  152. RAYFORCE -> $4.49;
  153. RAYSTORM -> $6.49;
  154. SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS -> $23.99;
  155. Sea of Lies: Burning Coast (Full) -> $2.99;
  156. Sea of Lies: Tide of Treachery (Full) -> $0.99;
  157. Secret of Mana -> $3.99;
  158. Secrets of the Dark: The Ancestral Estate (Full) -> $2.99;
  159. Seven Muses Hidden Object Full -> $0.99;
  160. SPACE INVADERS -> $2.49;
  161. Space Invaders Infinity Gene -> $2.49;
  162. Splendor -> $1.99;
  163. Theatre of the Absurd CE(Full) -> $0.99;
  164. Ticket to Ride -> $2.79;
  165. VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH -> $8.99;
  166. Voodoo Whisperer CE (Full) -> $0.99;