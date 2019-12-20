Welcome to Friday, everyone. Today's sale roundup is a big one, but as usual, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold for easier discovery. The majority of sales today are for premium games, though it would appear that a few devs still don't know how to properly list a sale on the Play Store. This is why you'll find more than a few titles from Square Enix, Asmodee Digital, Taito, and Big Fish at the bottom of the sale games list, minus any end dates or original prices. But hey, who cares about lazy devs when there are so many sales to check out. So without further ado, here are 56 temporarily free and 179 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Perfect Personal - Body fat calculator, workout $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- RipPix $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- BlackCam Pro - B&W Camera $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gif Me! Camera Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- MyMiniReport $13.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Resize Me! Pro - Photo & Picture resizer $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sketch Me! Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Train Away $6.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- TypIt Pro - Watermark, Logo & Text on Photos $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Photo Filters For Instagram $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bandacam 🔥The professional Black & White Camera $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- DayGram - One line a day Diary $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Night Mode:Dark Mode Enabler [No Root] $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gallery Plus : Video Player & Photo gallery $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spelling Book PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tic Tac Toe Jumbo Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Zenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Riddle Me 2019 - A Riddles game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Superhero Fruit 2 Premium: Robot Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- FeeSoeeD | Mysterious world $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Superhero Armor: City War - Robot Fighting Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Tower of Farming - idle RPG (Newbie) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ninja Knight $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Summoner Girl and Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aero Effect $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cartoon Craft $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dot Heroes Ⅱ : Top Summoner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dot Heroes III - Keep the Castle VIP Edition $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Celestial Tree VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Swing PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- XTeam VIP - Idle & Clicker RPG $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crosswords Word Fill PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Defender Heroes Premium: Castle Defense - Epic TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hitman Sniper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Neo Monsters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Overdrive Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wonder Knights VIP : Retro Shooter RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Word Cage PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Word Search Fun - PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Cartoon City 3D live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Tree Village 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Africa 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Solid Pro: colored wallpapers maker / auto-changer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Tɪɴʏ Tᴇxᴛ Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Upside Down Text Keyboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Xperia Theme - Falling Flowers Red $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Handy Surveying $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Car Expenses Manager Pro $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- AlcoTrack PRO: BAC Calculator & Alcohol Tracker $4.87 -> $2.37; Sale ends in 5 days
- E Numbers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Poster Maker, Flyer Maker, Ads Page design Pro $21.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Site Inspection - Snagging, Site Auditing, faults $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Easy Speedo Pro $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ICD-11 Disease Diagnoses Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mobile Observatory 3 Pro - Astronomy $7.49 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- All Notes $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Screen Lock (AssistiveTouch)(AdFree) $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Words Everywhere PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Unbroken Soul $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- eclidus $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Greenskin Invasion $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- VGBAnext - Universal GBA / GBC / NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dandara $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Expanse RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kaiju Big Battel Fighto Fantasy $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kathy Rain $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Whispers of a Machine $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of Pirates RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Trucker $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hero Siege: Pocket Edition $10.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Istanbul: Digital Edition $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lock's Quest $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Minesweeper Genius $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Raiders of the North Sea $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SimplePlanes - Flight Simulator $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SimpleRockets $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- SimpleRockets 2 $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spirit Roots $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Traders: Frontiers $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Traders 4X Empires Elite $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Traders RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Star Vikings Forever $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Templar Assault RPG Elite $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Whispering Willows $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zebra Dodge $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alizay, pirate girl $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Always Sometimes Monsters $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bouncer Story $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Brain App - Daily Brain Training $10.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Café International $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cricket Kids: Christmas $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cricket Kids: Opposites $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cricket Kids: School Day $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Data Defense $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Age $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Door Kickers $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Downwell - ON SALE FOR A LIMITED TIME! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dropsy $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Eternal Concord - ⚔️ Retro RPG $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Golf Peaks $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hatoful Boyfriend $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- In Between $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Minit $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nobunaga's Shadow: Ninja's Story $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Papa's Burgeria $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Papa's Cupcakeria HD $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Papa's Cupcakeria To Go! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Papa's Freezeria HD $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Papa's Hot Doggeria HD $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Papa's Hot Doggeria To Go! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Papa's Taco Mia HD $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Papa's Pancakeria HD $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Papa's Pizzeria HD $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Papa's Scooperia HD $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Papa's Taco Mia To Go! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Papa's Wingeria HD $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Peepo the Elf and the Unfinished Story... $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prehistoric Mystery $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- race.a.bit $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Reigns $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Reigns: Game of Thrones $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Reigns: Her Majesty $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shiny The Firefly $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shiny The Firefly THD $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Skilltree Saga $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SnakEscape $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SPACEPLAN $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spelling Games PRO - 8 in 1 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Super64Pro (N64 Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Little Witch at School $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Swords of Ditto $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Witch and the Christmas... $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Witch With No Name $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Toby: The Secret Mine $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Turn It On! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Umiro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Victor's cold! $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Word Search Daily PRO (600+ Levels) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Abalone - The Official Board Game -> $0.99;
- Adventures of Mana -> $5.99;
- Azada [Full] -> $0.99;
- Azada: Ancient Magic (Full) CE -> $0.99;
- Beholder -> $2.99;
- Bottom of the 9th -> $0.99;
- Bridge to Another World: Burnt Dreams (Full) -> $2.99;
- Bridge to Another World: The Others (Full) -> $2.99;
- BUST-A-MOVE JOURNEY -> $2.49;
- Carcassonne: Official Board Game -Tiles & Tactics -> $1.99;
- CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) -> $4.99;
- D&D Lords of Waterdeep -> $1.99;
- Danse Macabre: Deadly Deception (Full) -> $0.99;
- Danse Macabre: Thin Ice (Full) -> $2.99;
- DARIUSBURST -SP- -> $4.49;
- Dark Parables: Goldilocks (Full) -> $2.99;
- Dark Parables: Queen of Sands (Full) -> $0.99;
- Dead Reckoning: Brassfield Manor (Full) -> $2.99;
- Enigmatis Hidden Object (Full) -> $0.99;
- Final Cut: Fame Fatale (Full) -> $2.99;
- Final Cut: The True Escapade (Full) -> $2.99;
- FINAL FANTASY -> $3.99;
- FINAL FANTASY II -> $3.99;
- FINAL FANTASY III -> $5.99;
- FINAL FANTASY IV -> $6.99;
- FINAL FANTASY IV: THE AFTER YEARS -> $6.99;
- FINAL FANTASY V -> $6.99;
- FINAL FANTASY VI -> $6.99;
- FINAL FANTASY VII -> $8.99;
- FINAL FANTASY IX for Android -> $12.99;
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS -> $6.99;
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II -> $6.99;
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL -> $5.99;
- Forgotten Books: The Enchanted Crown (Full) -> $2.99;
- Harald: A Game of Influence -> $0.99;
- Immortal Love: Letter from the Past (Full) -> $2.99;
- Iron Marines -> $0.99;
- Jaipur: A Card Game of Duels -> $0.99;
- King and Assassins: The Board Game -> $0.99;
- League of Light: Dark Omen (Full) -> $2.99;
- Life Quest® [Full] -> $0.99;
- Life Quest 2:Metropoville Full -> $0.99;
- Living Legends: Bound (Full) -> $2.99;
- Living Legends: Frozen Beauty (Full) -> $2.99;
- Living Legends: Wrath of the Beast CE (Full) -> $2.99;
- MCF: Key To Ravenhearst (Full) -> $0.99;
- Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game -> $1.39;
- Mystery Case Files: Ravenhearst Unlocked (Full) -> $2.99;
- Myths of the World: Black Rose (Full) -> $2.99;
- Myths of the World: The Heart of Desolation (Full) -> $2.99;
- Myths of the World: Whispering Marsh (Full) -> $2.99;
- Pandemic: The Board Game -> $1.99;
- Phantasmat: Endless (Full) -> $2.99;
- Phantasmat: The Dread of Oakville (Full) -> $0.99;
- Phantasmat: The Mask (Full) -> $2.99;
- RAYCRISIS -> $7.99;
- RAYFORCE -> $4.49;
- RAYSTORM -> $6.49;
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS -> $23.99;
- Sea of Lies: Burning Coast (Full) -> $2.99;
- Sea of Lies: Tide of Treachery (Full) -> $0.99;
- Secret of Mana -> $3.99;
- Secrets of the Dark: The Ancestral Estate (Full) -> $2.99;
- Seven Muses Hidden Object Full -> $0.99;
- SPACE INVADERS -> $2.49;
- Space Invaders Infinity Gene -> $2.49;
- Splendor -> $1.99;
- Theatre of the Absurd CE(Full) -> $0.99;
- Ticket to Ride -> $2.79;
- VALKYRIE PROFILE: LENNETH -> $8.99;
- Voodoo Whisperer CE (Full) -> $0.99;
