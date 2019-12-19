



If you're looking for a reliable pair of workout buds, you should consider the Jabra Elite Active 65t. They initially cost $190 when they came out, but you can snatch them for $130, thanks to this markdown.

The buds are designed with fitness in mind, as they come with a built-in accelerometer for step tracking and feature IP56 water and sweat resistance. They offer about five hours of playback time, which can then be extended to ten hours thanks to the charging case. Unfortunately, the latter is filled up using a Micro-USB port, which isn't necessarily convenient if your phone charges with a more modern USB-C cable.

If you want to grab a pair, use the links below to purchase your buds from your favorite retailers.