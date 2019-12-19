If you're looking for a reliable pair of workout buds, you should consider the Jabra Elite Active 65t. They initially cost $190 when they came out, but you can snatch them for $130, thanks to this markdown.
The buds are designed with fitness in mind, as they come with a built-in accelerometer for step tracking and feature IP56 water and sweat resistance. They offer about five hours of playback time, which can then be extended to ten hours thanks to the charging case. Unfortunately, the latter is filled up using a Micro-USB port, which isn't necessarily convenient if your phone charges with a more modern USB-C cable.
If you want to grab a pair, use the links below to purchase your buds from your favorite retailers.
If you skipped the deal last week and are still looking for a pair of great workout earbuds, the Elite Active 65t are now down to $120, which is another $10 off. The buds have dropped on both Amazon and Best Buy, so you can still use the above links to make your purchase.
After falling to $130 then $120, the buds are now down further to $110 at the above sellers. Best Buy calls it its "lowest price of the season," so it seems likely we won't see a better price this year. Hit either of the links above to grab a pair.
