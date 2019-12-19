For those who frequently visit foreign countries, a reliable or affordable data connection can be hard to come by. Thankfully, Google's Translate app has a robust offline mode that should be getting even better soon. Today, Google announced improvements to offline performance that will increase the accuracy of translations and expand the availability of pronunciation data in a variety of languages.

Google claims that offline translation of 59 languages will be made at least 12 percent more accurate through the implementation of improved word choice, grammar, and sentence structure. A smaller subset of languages that includes Japanese, Thai, Polish, and Hindi will see improvements of more than 20 percent.

Transliteration differs from translation as it refers to transferring a word from one alphabet to another, rather than providing the definition of a term in a foreign language. The inclusion of expanded transliteration support should make it much easier to verbally communicate by showing users how to pronounce words written in an unfamiliar script. Google is adding offline transliteration support for ten new languages, including Arabic, Bengali, Gujrati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

These changes should be available to anyone running the latest version of Translate. To access the newly improved translations, all you need to do is download the offline files for a given language. If you've downloaded these files in the past, the app will prompt you to update them if necessary.