The first generation of the Galaxy Fold has only been available since late September, but that hasn't stopped leaks for the next-gen version from rolling in. We woke up this morning to find five low-res images, first shared by a Weibo user, of what's being called the Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung's purported clamshell folding device.

At first glance, there are some dubious details about this leaked folding phone that puts it closer to mid-range territory than a second generation flagship should be. For instance, it only comes with two rear cameras, a stark contrast to the five shooters the S11 is rumored to have or even the three lenses on the new Note 10/10+. Then there are the thick, raised bezels surrounding all four corners of the bendable display. The hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera also seems particularly large in these images.

According to rumors we've received over the past several weeks, this device could pack the same 108MP camera from the upcoming S11, a surprisingly small battery, and a retracting hinge that will hopefully hold up better than its predecessor. Although there is no word on the size of the external screen, the inner display is rumored to measure 6.7".

If the "Fold 2" is greenlit for launch, it wouldn't be the first clamshell foldable of its kind. The Moto Razr 2 was unveiled last month to plenty of nostalgia-laden fanfare. While it will be available for purchase in January, the Razr 2 is a Verizon exclusive, whereas Samsung's next folding phone will likely be operable on all major carriers.