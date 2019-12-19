Christmas is approaching, and if you've managed to ignore that fact by putting off buying presents to this day, you might be interested in a renewed black or rose gold 42mm Samsung Galaxy Watch. It's a refurbished product that works and looks like it's new, but it's considerably cheaper. At the moment, the wearable is going for the new low of $160 ($170 off the MSRP) on Amazon and should arrive before Christmas if you order today.

While the Galaxy Watch wasn't the best option at the launch price of $330, new Tizen OS features and a much lower price tag change that. The device's rotating bezel sets it apart from other watches, and its battery is considerably better than many Wear OS pendants as it lasts up to two days. Considering this is a smartwatch and not a fitness tracker, it's still pretty good when it comes to giving you an overview of your daily activity and sleep. There's also a bigger version and one that comes with LTE connectivity, but this one only has GPS and Bluetooth.

You can choose between the rose gold and the black Galaxy Watch on Amazon; unfortunately, the silver variant is still going for $200.