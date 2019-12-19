Smart lighting can really cozy up a room — or house, or city block, depending on how obsessed you get. If some of Philips's new offerings have piqued your interest, but you aren't sure where to start, or are worried about the initial investment, this might just be the deal for you: Best Buy is currently offering a Philips Hue color starter kit for $120 ($70 off).

The starter kit includes three standard-sized A19 multicolor smart bulbs, a Bridge hub, and a dimmer switch. The Hue bulbs can display up to 16 million colors and are rated to survive approximately 15,000 hours of use. Philips's bridge can support up to 50 smart devices on its network and allows them to be controlled via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit. If you want to adjust your lighting without using an app or a voice assistant, the included switch can be installed hassle-free with the provided screws or adhesive — no wiring required.

