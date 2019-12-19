OnePlus is one of the best Android OEMs around when it comes to improving devices with regular software updates. If you own a OnePlus 7T or 7T Pro, you should head over to your Settings app and check if an update is available, because OxygenOS 10.0.7 (7T) and 10.0.5 (7T Pro) is now rolling out for the phone.
The changelog on this update is rather short (and light on details), but you can expect to see improvements to both system performance and photo quality after upgrading. Here's the full changelog for the 7T:
- System
- Improved the launching speed of some apps
- Optimized the RAM Management
- Optimized the black and white screen issues with some apps
- Improved system stability and general bug fixes
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.11
- Camera
- Improved the photo quality
And for the 7T Pro:
- System
- Improved the launching speed of some apps
- Optimized the RAM Management
- Fixed the black and white screen issues with some apps
- Fixed black lines on the screen while charging the device
- Improved system stability and general bug fixes
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.11
- Camera
- Improved the photo quality
Interestingly, some reports indicate the version number says 10.3.0 instead of 10.0.7. Don't get too excited, there aren't any major new features here.
Downloads available
Downloads for these updates are now available for both the 7T and 7T Pro in all variants. Get them below.
OnePlus 7T (International)
OnePlus 7T Pro (International)
OnePlus 7T (EU)
OnePlus 7T Pro (EU)
OnePlus 7T (India)
- Full update: not available yet, should be out soon
- Incremental (296 MB): Download (only for 10.0.6->10.0.7)
OnePlus 7T Pro (India)
- Source:
- OnePlus Forums [2]
