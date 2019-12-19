Netflix has been one of the largest movie and TV streaming services available since pivoting from its DVD-rental model in 2007. Despite mass popularity throughout the greater half of this decade, Netflix has managed to completely avoid integrating with the Google Play Movies app — at least, that was until now. We have confirmed that Play Movies can finally search for content exclusive to Netflix, as well as the brand new Disney+ streaming service.

To get your accounts linked together, open the Play Movies app on your Android device. Next, hit the hamburger menu in the top left corner of your screen. Then tap "Manage services." You should now see a screen with all the available content providers you can use with the Play Movies app. Check whichever ones meet your needs, and select "Next." From here, put in your cable or satellite provider login information if you have it, and tap "Done."

Once that's all squared away, you can now use the Play Movies app as a search engine for your favorite Netflix and Disney+ content simply by typing in the name of the movie or show you're looking for. Keep in mind that in order to watch content on these services, you will still need to have the Netflix and Disney+ apps installed and logged in on your device.