The much-anticipated release of Mario Kart Tour this September (after an extended period of testing) was a bit of a letdown. The game was riddled with excessive in-app-purchases, had a questionable loot box mechanism, and lacked a multiplayer component — arguably the selling point of the entire Mario Kart series. At the time, the in-game-menu said that multiplayer was "inbound", and we now know more details.
A real-time multiplayer beta test is planned for December and will be available to #MarioKartTour Gold Pass subscribers.
Come December 2019, Nintendo will begin beta testing real-time multiplayer in Mario Kart Tour. To be a part of the beta test, one would have to be a Gold Pass subscriber though — that'll run you $4.99 a month, though there's a free 3-day trial available.
We don't know if multiplayer will remain Gold Pass exclusive after the beta, but I want to believe that won't be the case — it could be hard to find enough humans to play with if you were limited this way.
That's all we really know at this point, but an online multiplayer mechanism may be the shot in the arm Mario Kart Tours needs to remain relevant.
Mario Kart Tour's multiplayer beta now live for Gold Pass subscribers
A real-time multiplayer test available for subscribers to the #MarioKartTour Gold Pass has begun. For further details, please click the link below. https://t.co/icPzyGiuVK pic.twitter.com/mRbyzIJsGz
Today the official Mario Kart Tour Twitter account revealed that the anticipated real-time multiplayer beta test is live for Gold Pass subscribers. This beta will run from today until December 26th, and of course, a Gold Pass subscription is required. Luckily interested players can take advantage of the Gold Pass free-trial-period to jump in today without spending a dime. Because the new multiplayer feature is currently in beta testing, bugs are expected, and Nintendo has highlighted that dropped connections, freezes, and input lag may be a few of the issues you'll run into as you explore the beta. So far, a few users on Twitter have mentioned that many races are unbalanced, so clearly, Nintendo still has some work on its hands to get the new multiplayer mode into acceptable shape before the stable release, whenever that may be.
