A year ago, many of us were enjoying a free test of Google's game streaming technology known as Project Stream. That test has morphed into Stadia with games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Mortal Kombat 11, and Borderlands 3. Google wants to make its own games, too. That's why it has acquired Montreal-based Typhoon Studios.

You probably haven't heard much if anything about Typhoon Studios. It was founded almost three years ago by former employees of Ubisoft, Electronic Arts, and WB Games. However, it has yet to complete a game—the company has been aiming to release Journey to the Savage Planet on January 28, 2020. According to Jade Raymond, Google's head of Stadia Games and Entertainment, the team will continue to work on Journey to the Savage Planet as it moves toward launch.

Journey to the Savage Planet is Typhoon Studios' first game.

Typhoon Studios is being integrated with the new Stadia Games team in Canada, headed by former Ubisoft executive Sébastien Puel. Journey to the Savage Planet has already been announced for PS4, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store. The game is an "upbeat co-op adventure," which sounds like a good match for Stadia. Although, Raymond doesn't explicitly say that Journey to the Savage Planet will launch on Stadia.