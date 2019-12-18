If you don't have the extra cash to throw at some of the more expensive 4K TVs we've covered this week, there are still plenty of wallet-friendly options ripe for the taking. Today only, you can pick up a brand new 65" Hisense H6500F Series Android TV for just $349.99 ($150 off) at Best Buy.

The Hisense H6500F is an entry-level smart television that is equipped with a large 65" 2160p display, 4K upscaling for sub-UHD content, and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by Android TV, so you'll get integrated Chromecast support, voice control via Google Assistant, and access to the Google Play Store where you'll find Google Play Movies and TV, plus Netflix, YouTube, and a ton more. Finally, the Hisense H6500F Series excels at gaming, making it a great companion for your console or Stadia.

You can grab a new Hisense H6500F Series TV for a discounted price in all four available screen sizes, but the largest 65" option is the best value at $150 off. If you order now, you can receive your brand new Hisense H6500F Series TV before Christmas, or you may be able to pick it up at your local Best Buy today.

Buy: