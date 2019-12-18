It's a week out from Christmas, so that must mean Santa and his friends are headed into crunch time to make sure everyone's getting their presents come next Wednesday. But that doesn't mean they're not up for a few games, either!

Google has been loading up its Santa Tracker site with a whole bunch of fun games and activities. One of them is a Where's Waldo-esque adventure called Santa Search. But if you look it up via Google Search, you'll stumble upon a neat treat that arguably rivals a good plate of cookies and a glass of cold milk.

This jolly fellow made a pit stop at Google so we could create a 3D model of him. Search for "Santa Search" on your phone and select "View in 3D" to check it out. #santatracker pic.twitter.com/4YO0vaz0R9 — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) December 18, 2019

By tapping on the "View in 3D" button in your mobile search, you'll be able to see Santa Claus in augmented reality! The ability to view 3D models in AR directly from mobile search results was announced at Google I/O 2019.