OnePlus usually provides its handsets with timely Android updates, though with the OnePlus 6 and 6T, it slipped up quite a bit. The devices got a stable Android 10 version in November, but the software turned out to be buggy, so OnePlus had to stop the rollout and started slowly pushing out a hotfix — effectively leaving a majority of users on a four-month-old security patch level. It looks like the company is continuing to fix bugs and might be readying another stable point release soon as it has just launched Android 10 Open Beta 3 for the phones.
- System
- Added the notch area display options under Settings>Display>Notch display>Hide the notch area
- Updated the GMS Package
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.11
- Improved system stability and general bug fixes
- OnePlus Care (India only)
- Sign up to get rewards, premium experience, and exclusive offers
Apart from much-needed improvements to the system stability and bug fixes, this update comes with the November security patch and the return of the notch hiding feature. You can activate it in Settings under Display -> Notch display -> Hide the notch area.
Hopefully, the release of Open Beta 3 kickstarts a timely end to the endless wait for Android 10 and security updates for OnePlus 6 and 6T users. A company priding itself with a "Never Settle" slogan should do better. Open Beta 3 isn't available for download via the OnePlus website just yet, but a OnePlus forum user extracted the OTA file for the OnePlus 6 already. If you take this route, you'll need to update straight from Open Beta 2.
OnePlus
