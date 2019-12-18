Christmas is coming in fast (it's a week from today, for anyone keeping score), and the window to finish up your gift shopping list is quickly closing. If you're in need of some earbuds, smart home accessories, or charging gear to round out your holiday haul, we've got you covered. Even better, if you order any of these items today, Amazon promises they'll arrive before Christmas morning.

Aukey B80: $40 ($40 off)

Aukey B80 — $40, $40 off with on-page coupon (Amazon)

The Aukey B80 features wireless Bluetooth connectivity (but they are attached to each other by a neck cable), a hybrid driver system for improved clarity, and a USB Type-C port for charging. You should be able to achieve 8 hours of playback on a single charge, plus a quick 10-minute top off will net 80 additional minutes of tunes. To redeem this deal, make sure you click the on-screen coupon before placing these earbuds into your cart.

Jabra Elite 65t: $90 ($80 off)

Jabra Elite 65t — $89.99, $80 off (Amazon)

The Jabra Elite 65t are a pair of truly wireless earbuds that boast a personalized sound experience on both Android and iOS devices, stable connectivity for reduced audio dropouts, and clear call quality via four integrated microphones. You should expect to get 5 hours of playback on a single charge, plus an additional 10 hours that can be gleaned from the rechargeable carrying case. The Jabra Elite 65ts also feature integrated touch controls to interact with music or audio calls, and they are IP55 rated to withstand environmental dust and debris.

Aukey 10000 mAh Slim Power Bank: $15 ($8 off)

Aukey 10000 mAh Slim Power Bank — $14.94, $8.05 off with code (Amazon)

The Aukey Powerbank packs a huge 10,000 mAhs of power into a compact battery that's about the same height – and a little thicker – than your favorite smartphone. It's equipped with a battery level light on top, a durable crisscross textured surface, and dual USB ports that can charge two devices at the same time. To redeem this full offer, make sure you use the promo code EDW2HUZQ at checkout.

Aukey 27W Charger: $14 ($12 off)

Aukey 27W Charger — $13.99, $12 off with on-page coupon (Amazon)

It takes a high-speed wall charger to make the most of your phone's fast charging capabilities, and this Aukey 27W option promises to deliver. It features USB Power Delivery 3.0, it's only 1” thick for maximum portability, and it pushes enough power to charge a smartphone, Nintendo Switch, and even some laptops, like Chromebooks or a MacBook Air. Make sure you click the on-page coupon before putting this item into your cart, or you won't get the discount.

Echo Plus: $99 ($50 off)

Echo Plus — $99, $50 off (Amazon)

The Black Friday weekend deal we saw on the Echo Plus is back for the holidays. This smart speaker comes with all the Alexa-powered voice control features you'd expect from an Amazon product, plus premium sound, family sync that can pair up with the other Echo devices in your home, and built-in Zigbee hub to easily control your compatible smart home devices.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD: $80 ($70 off)

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD — $79.99, $70 off (Amazon)

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD is equipped with a 10. 1” HD display, dual front speakers with Dolby Atoms. and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor. This model comes with 16GB of storage and 2GB of memory. Finally, the included dock instantly transforms the Smart Tab M10 into a smart display with built-in Alexa support.

SimpliSafe 8 Piece Wireless Home Security System: $133 (138 off)

SimpliSafe 8 Piece Wireless Home Security System — $133.49, 137.57 off (Amazon)

With a bit of help from connected technology, it's easier than ever to keep your home safe from intruders. This SimpliSafe wireless home security system comes with a base station plus built-in 95dB siren, a number activation pad, four entryway sensors, one motion sensor, a panic button, and one free month of monitoring. You'll also receive yard sign and window sticker to tell everyone on your block that your home is protected by SimpliSafe.