All of Google's most popular applications were updated with a dark theme before (or when) Android 10 was released, but there are still a few smaller services missing the feature. We can tick one more app off the list, as Google Podcasts is now receiving a dark mode.

There's not much to say here — it's Google Podcasts, but with a dark grey interface instead of blistering white. The feature seems to be tied to a server-side rollout, so grabbing the latest APK from APKMirror won't help you.

Google Podcasts is still incredibly light on features compared to other podcast clients, but it's nice to see another Google app get a dark mode.