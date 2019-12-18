Article Contents
Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. Now that the week is halfway over, it's time again to check out the current app and game sales available on the Google Play Store. As usual, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 60 on-sale apps and games for Wednesday.
Free
Apps
- Simply HDR $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- ProCam 7 $6.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Text Analyzer Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Audible Broadcast text to sound walkie-talkie $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- CPU Cooler Pro - Phone Cooler Pro for Android $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- HQ Oscilloscope & Spectrum $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Life Quotes and Sayings $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pay Save expense log $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- QR Barcode Scanner Pro $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Quiz Knowledge 2019 - English $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Hearts PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- $ S.E.B. > $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- cress pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hunter Rush - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tower of Infinity VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Leprica PRO Castles Races: Humans, Ancients, Nagas $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Titanic 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Wild West 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Anoo Icon (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Anoobul Icon (Beta) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Basicone $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Diamond - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pino Icon $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Get Rich or Die Smoking Gold $2.90 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Edge Gestures $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- All language translator pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Coordinate Master $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Car Expenses Manager Pro $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ) $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Speak to Santa™ - Simulated Video Calls with Santa $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- HobDrive OBD2 ELM327, car diagnostics, trip comp $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knot Video Guide FULL $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ringtones 2019 Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Camera and Microphone Blocker $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Learn Japanese - Read & Write $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Her Story $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- My English Grammar Test PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Perplexed - Math Puzzle Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Plurals and Singulars Test & Practice PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spelling Right PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Braveland Pirate $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Braveland Wizard $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Synonyms PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Xenomorph Genocide Alien Invasion👾Kill All Humans $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- O Pro Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hera Dark Icon Pack - Circle Shaped Dark Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
