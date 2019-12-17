Back in July, YouTube TV announced that PBS and PBS Kids would be coming to the streaming platform sometime "later this year." It would appear that the wait is over as PBS, PBS Kids, and the previously unannounced OWN have begun rolling out to the service today. More than 100 local PBS affiliates are now available on YouTube TV, with more on the way in 2020.

Some may argue that YouTube TV's network additions and the subsequent price increases have made the service less of a value than it had been. Hopefully, subscribers upset with some of those changes will be pleased to see three networks added to the platform with no further price hikes.

🗣New network roll call: We're excited to officially welcome @PBS and @OWNTV to our lineup! OWN is available nationwide, and more than 100 PBS stations launch today (with more coming in 2020). pic.twitter.com/Crppau28sa — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 17, 2019

All three newly added networks should be available to subscribers now, assuming your local PBS station is among the first batch to be added. If you're using a customized channel lineup, you'll need to add them to your guide manually to see them.