If you still have a static string of colorful lights wound around your Christmas tree, you should consider swapping them out for something with some 21st-century smarts. These Wi-Fi-connected LED string lights from Twinkly will cast a dazzling display that puts your childhood tree to shame, and you can pick up a set for as little as $99.90 ($8.10 off) on Amazon.

These xmas lights by Twinkly are mind-blowing. You put them on your tree, then their app that takes video from your phone and locates every light, so it can send complex patterns. Here's a candy cane one https://t.co/cRITLC9Rkz pic.twitter.com/wPSbdKpMVx — Matt Haughey (@mathowie) December 8, 2019

Twinkly LED String Lights rely on spatial mapping via a connected smartphone to understand exactly where each bulb sits around virtually any object, such as your Christmas tree, fireplace mantel, staircase banister, or wherever you hang lights. Equipped with a virtual model of your item, Twinkly can then cast a unique light show from a list of pre-loaded effects — or you can even draw your own designs — all from within the Twinkly app.

You can pick up a set of Twinkly LED String Lights right now over on Amazon. They come with either 175 bulbs or 225 bulbs, with the larger count being the better value at almost $37 off. Multiple sets of Twinkly LED String Lights can also be connected to one another and used in tandem to build a larger light show.

