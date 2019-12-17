With the holidays fast approaching, you might be scrambling for gift ideas for some of your tech-savvy relatives and friends — or maybe you just want something neat for yourself. If you want to look snazzy while you track calories for your New Year's resolution, you're in luck: The TicWatch Pro is on sale for a new low of $159 ($91 off) on Amazon.

The TicWatch Pro features a layered display, with an LCD screen overlaying an AMOLED screen. The watch uses this to extend battery life with its Essential Mode, promising up to 30 days of use on a single charge. The Pro offers fitness tracking, as well as sleep tracking, which was added this past October. On top of these features, the Wear OS device also comes with Google Pay support, which will come in handy while you're running around, finishing your last-minute holiday shopping.

In our review of the TicWatch Pro we were concerned that the $250 introductory price was a bit too steep, but at this pretty wild reduction, the price is a lot more palatable. The watch face itself is also a little large, but if you don't mind your TicWatch being a bit of a ThiccWatch, you can snag the Pro at Amazon for $159 ($91 off) in either black or silver.