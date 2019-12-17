Christmas is basically around the corner, but if you're still looking for a very expensive gift, a Sony Master Series TV might do just fine. Models ranging from 65 to 98 inches are currently discounted on Amazon and Best Buy. The smallest one is going for as little as $1,798, which is $1,200 off.

All of the models come with HDR10, Android TV, and four HDMI ports. The "smaller" 65 and 75-inch variants have a 4K resolution, while the ginormous 85 and 98-inch TVs support 8K. None of them have OLED displays, but Sony's LED technology is still capable of producing great images and costs much less than comparably-sized OLED screens. Thanks to the integrated Android TV in all models, you won't need an extra Chromecast hanging out on the back of them when you want to send content over from your phone — Google Cast support is built-in.

You can buy the three smaller models online right now and save up to $3,000. The 98-inch model is only available in a physical Best Buy, as it requires "an in-store consultation" — fair, since you could buy a more than decent car for the same money, even at the discounted price.

