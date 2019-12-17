Samsung spends a lot of energy promoting the Galaxy S series, but its budget-conscious Galaxy A phones have become increasingly popular. Samsung's latests A-series phone is teh A01. As the name implies, it won't have as many features or fancy specs as more expensive Samsung phones, but it'll probably be cheap.

Here's what you can expect from the Galaxy A01.

Specs SoC Octa Core (Quad 1.95 GHz + Quad 1.45 GHz) RAM 6 / 8GB RAM Storage 128GB Internal Storage, Micro SD slot (up to 512 GB) Display 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display Battery 3,000mAh Camera 13 + 2MP rear, 5MP front Headphone jack Yep Measurements 146.3 x 70.86 x 8.34mm

Samsung hasn't bothered to create a press release or a landing pace for the phone—it's just listed on the company's press website now. We can ascertain a few things from the specs and images, though. This phone won't have one of Samsung's fancy Super AMOLED screens. We're talking a 720p LCD and hefty bezels. There's also just a single "real" camera on the back with an added 2MP depth sensor. It looks like there's no fingerprint sensor on board, either. Memory and storage are generous, though, starting at 6/128GB.

The Galaxy A01 has an octa-core SoC of some sort, but Samsung doesn't say which one. Likewise, it doesn't list the version of Android or the price. Previous leaks pointed to Rs. 6,999 in India, which converts to about $100. We don't know the markets in which Samsung will launch the phone, but the US probably won't be one of them.