Ring's home security system is one of the most popular on the market, thanks to its features and the expansion possibilities it offers. With this deal, you can get a 14-piece kit and a free Echo Dot for just $230, which is $100 less than the usual price.

The bundle is particularly complete as it includes two motion sensors, eight door sensors, two keypad control units, a wireless range extender, and the mandatory base station. The kit can still be expanded at a later stage thanks to additional modules. Amazon is also throwing in a free third-generation Echo Dot speaker, which will probably be one of your favorite ways to control your alarm system.

If you're looking for top-notch security, you can also subscribe to the professional monitoring option for $10/month, which includes unlimited video recording and cellular backup.