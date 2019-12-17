Despite being late to the party, the AirPods undoubtedly managed to remodel the true wireless earbuds category. Though they play nice only with Apple devices, many Android users have secretly wanted those iconic white stems sticking out of their ears. To fill that gap, Realme, like many other brands, has stepped in with a pair of AirPods (1st gen) clones, called Buds Air, that bring a few premium features to the table without breaking the bank.

From their small case to the earbuds themselves, everything has taken design cues from their Apple counterpart, though the Buds Air do come in yellow and black color options, in addition to white. The included R1 chip and Bluetooth 5.0 work together for the claimed low-latency audio relay as well as the instant auto-connection feature that will be rolled out next year. A bunch of touch controls are supported, including one to summon the Google Assistant.

What stands out here is the inclusion of a wireless charging coil that supports a 10W Qi charger, while a USB Type-C port handles the wired connection. The Realme earbuds have a pair of mics on their stem to allow some level of noise cancellation, besides their support for wear detection. Each bud can last for up to 3 hours on a single charge, while the case can provide up to 17 hours’ worth of juice.

For now, the Realme Buds Air will only be sold in India via Flipkart and the brand’s store at a price of ₹3,999 ($56). One of their flash sales happened earlier today, with another scheduled for December 23.