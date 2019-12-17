OnePlus turns 6 today, and it's come a long way since its first budget flagship killer. We now get four phones from the Chinese brand each year, including higher-specced Pro models, but we've not yet had the pleasure of a OnePlus concept phone — until now.

To celebrate its 6th anniversary, OnePlus has announced the forthcoming announcement (yep, that's a thing now) of its first concept device at next month's CES 2020 trade show. A special event will be held at the Wynn Las Vegas from January 7 to 10 where the experimental phone will be shown off in all its supposed glory.

The OnePlus Concept One will apparently serve as "a vision of both new technology and an alternate design approach for the future of smartphones." It's also been made clear that this won't be the last such model to come from the company. Whether or not this technological exploration will have any bearing on what we see in the upcoming OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro remains to be seen, but let's hope it's not just another flimsy folding phone with little chance of becoming a compelling reality.