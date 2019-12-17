Over time, major TV, movie, and video service providers have been rolling out Google Assistant voice support so that users can access their favorite content on Chromecasts and Google Home smart displays simply by speaking. Just last month, Sling added its service to Google's growing list of companies, and today, Hulu has officially hopped onto the roster, as well.

Hulu joins as a voice-supported Google Home content partner alongside other major names, including Netflix, CBS All Access, and HBO Now. At the time of publishing, our team has confirmed that there isn't currently an option to link Hulu to the Google Home app. However, a Google spokesperson has confirmed that availability will be rolling out over the next several days. They added:

"Hulu subscribers can now ask their Google Assistant to play thousands of hit TV shows and movies from their basic subscription catalog on their Chromecasts, Chromecast built-in devices, and smart displays like Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max. Just say 'Hey Google, watch (pick your favorite show) on Hulu' and instantly start watching."

To check if Hulu support is available for your device, open the Google Home app on your phone, tap on the "Settings" cog, then "TV & video," and select "Link" beside the Hulu icon that will soon appear. Next, follow the prompts, and you'll be ready to beam Hulu content to your Google Home smart displays and Chromecasts with just your voice.

Hulu compatibility with the Google Home app will most likely arrive as a server-side update. However, just to be safe, make sure you have the latest version of the app from the Play Store or APK Mirror here.