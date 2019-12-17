If you happen to be in the market for an affordable projector and you're willing to accept some compromises to image quality, the Anker Nebula Prizm may be worth considering as it's currently on sale at Amazon for $50 (after using the provided $23 coupon). While this projector is hard to recommend at $85, a total savings of $35 may be enough to persuade a few shoppers.

Inputs include HDMI and USB, which will allow you to connect to a variety of devices or play media from an external drive. The Prizm has a 5W stereo speaker built-in, but you also have the option to output audio via a 3.5mm jack. You'll even receive a remote control, so there won't be any getting up to tweak the settings.

The Nebula Prizm certainly won't be winning any awards for brightness or resolution, being as it maxes out at 100 ANSI lumens and 480p. Given these specs, it isn't going to replace your primary display. However, considering that this deal places it definitively within impulse territory, it could be precisely the projector you need for impromptu movie screenings or during upcoming holiday parties.

If you'd like to take advantage of this offer, follow the link below and activate the provided coupon to pick one up for only $50.