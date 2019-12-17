If you're looking to keep an eye on your home while you're away, you might want to consider buying a security camera. Arlo's products are known for their reliability, but they're also relatively pricey. Thankfully, you can snatch a bundle with two cameras for just $230, which is the lowest price the kit has ever been.

The Pro 2 was launched in 2017, but it remains perfectly relevant today. It features a 130-degree 1080p camera with night vision, as well as a microphone and a speaker for two-way audio. There's also a built-in 2,440mAh battery, letting you place the Arlo anywhere you want, including outdoors. The camera can also be hard-wired if you'd rather avoid having to charge it. This is one of the last Arlo products to come with a free cloud storage option, allowing you to save up to seven days of footage online, as well as on a USB drive.

Make sure to read our full review if you want to know more about the Arlo Pro 2. Once you're ready to make your purchase, you can buy your bundle from your favorite retailer using the links below.