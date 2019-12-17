Being able to move around information is critical to how many of us get work done, and Google appears to be testing out a new feature in Chrome that aims to improve copy/paste functionality in the popular browser. Dubbed Raw Clipboard Access, its Github page reveals that the new system would allow for a wider range of formats to be copied and pasted.
Up to now in Chrome, trying to copy and paste formats that aren’t commonly used online can result in issues when pasting — or, more frequently, the format simply cannot be copied at all or requires the use of an extension. For example, without Raw Clipboard Access, Google Docs requires an extension in order to copy/paste content with Microsoft Office.
- Google Docs requires an extension in order to copy and paste content interoperable with Microsoft Office.
- Some native applications may reverse-engineer Webkit and Blink's pickling/custom clipboard formats (ex. "org.chromium.web-custom-data") to interoperate with the web, without requiring any permissions protections.
- Web applications are generally limited to a small subset of formats, and are unable to interoperate with the long tail of formats. For example, Figma and Photopea are unable to interoperate with most image formats.
For those curious, there is currently a flag available for Raw Clipboard Access in Chrome Canary.
- Source:
- GitHub
- Via:
- Chrome Story
