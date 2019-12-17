Stadia's game library, despite a conspicuous lack of compelling original content, has continued to expand since the service's launch just four weeks ago. Today, members have access to a pair of previously-announced titles that, until now, didn't have firm release windows on the platform: Borderlands 3 and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

Looter-shooter Borderlands 3 comes in three flavors, all of which are discounted for an unspecified limited time: the Standard Edition launches at $39 (normally $60); Deluxe Edition at $52 (down from $80); and Super Deluxe Edition at $78 (usually $100). The Deluxe and Super Deluxe Editions both come with additional cosmetics, and the Super includes an add-on content season pass. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, on the other hand, is just its regular old self: no additional content and no discount. It goes for $50. Both of the games are available right now on the Stadia store.

Google also announced that Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint is slated to arrive tomorrow, December 18, ahead of its previously-scheduled early 2020 release window. It'll be the first Stadia title to implement Stream Connect, the platform's unique multiplayer screen sharing functionality.