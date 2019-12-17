True wireless earbuds have come a long way in a few short years. What was once an expensive extravagance for early adopters that offered inconsistent performance and subpar audio quality can now be made to a far higher standard at a more accessible price point.

The market has been flooded by affordable wireless earbuds over the past couple of years, so much so that it's hard to decide which ones are worth spending your hard-earned cash on. After trying a few pairs out and researching a few more, we're able to recommend some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy for less than $50 or $100.

Under $50

Taotronics TT-BH053

Much like the Liberty Neo, these earbuds from Taotronics are a relatively no-frills set, but they sound much better than you'd expect for the price. They also manage to include touch controls, which is better than pressing a button into your ear. Up to 5 hours of battery life is similarly unexpected, and although the case doesn't look like much, it can hold up to another 5 recharges. The launch price of $45 was already a killer deal for these earbuds, but you can get them as low as $32.39 these days on sale— a complete bargain.

Where to buy Taotronics TT-BH053 — $39.99 $32.39 (at time of writing)— Amazon

Soundcore Liberty Neo

The Liberty Neo earbuds from the Anker sub-brand Soundcore were the first sub-$100 true wireless set I tried and I was more than pleasantly surprised by them. They've recently been upgraded with more powerful bass to go along with pretty damn good all-round audio, improved battery life of around 5 hours (plus three more full charges in the case), and they now come with an IPX7 rating. They don't have all the bells and whistles of more expensive products, but they are a solid pick for just under $50.

Where to buy Soundcore Liberty Neo — $49.99 — Amazon (save an extra $15 with coupon at time of writing)

Tronsmart Spunky Pro

Another pair of true wireless earbuds that seems impossibly cheap, the amusingly named Spunky Pro from Tronsmart offer a wealth of features for not a lot of money. They include Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, 3.5 hours of charge before needing to be topped up by the case which holds another 4 charges, touch controls, and IPX5 protection against sweat and rain — all for just $32.99.

Where to buy Tronsmart Spunky Pro — $32.99 — Amazon

Mpow M20

Cody recently reviewed these and he liked what he heard — they sound good in a range of situations and offer a whopping 6 hours of battery life on a single charge. What's more, the case adds more than 100 hours extra, which is quite frankly insane. Touch controls and IPX7 add to the reason why these are a good buy, with the use of MicroUSB the only real downside for an otherwise excellent product. Mpow also sells a T5 model with similar specs; the battery life isn't impressive but they're arguably better looking, so choose your poison.

Where to buy Mpow M20 — $49.99 — Amazon (save an extra 10% with coupon at time of writing)

Mpow T5 — $49.99 — Amazon

Under $100

Jabra Elite 65t

Easily the most accomplished set on this list, the Jabra Elite 65t usually retails for $170. With their successor now on sale, the old model saw big price drops over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, and they're still on sale for $99.99. This may well be a permanent price drop, but stocks are sure to run out so grab them while you can. You'll be getting stellar sound, better than average call quality, and 5 hours of battery life per charge.

Where to buy Jabra Elite 65t — $99.99 — Amazon

Soundcore Liberty 2 / Air 2

Anker's Soundcore products have become synonymous with good great quality at a decent price, and its latest range of budget earbuds continue this fine tradition. Rita recently put the Air 2 and Liberty 2 Pro through their paces, and she commended them for high battery life, USB-C and Qi charging versatility, and value. The Pro retails for $149.99 ordinarily, but it's currently on sale for $109.99, while the non-Pro Liberty 2 and Air 2 both come in at under $100 and you don't miss out on much.

Where to buy Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro— $149.99 $109.99 (at time of writing) — Amazon

$109.99 (at time of writing) — Amazon Soundcore Liberty 2 — $99.99 — Amazon (save an extra $10 with coupon at time of writing)

Soundcore Air 2 — $99.99 — Amazon (save an extra $10 with coupon at time of writing), $89.99 at Best Buy (at time of writing)

Aukey Key Series T10S

This model from Aukey is another new addition to the list, as much for the stylish presentation as for the feature set. They look great, in my opinion, but they also come with an IPX5, wireless charging, 7 hours playback on a single charge, touch controls, and half-decent sound quality. $90 is a fair price, but you can also expect them to show up for less with certain deals — like 10% right now on Amazon if you apply the coupon.

Where to buy Aukey Key Series T10S — $89.99 — Amazon (save an extra 10% with coupon at time of writing)

Creative Outlier Air

The $70 Outlier Air from Creative boasts some impressive features such as up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge with a further two charges in the case. The case also has a touch of class with an aluminum chassis, USB Type-C charging, and individual charging lights for each earbud and the case, which is nifty. The graphene-enhanced drivers are said to produce competitive audio quality with impressive bass, and there's support for AAC and aptX codecs.