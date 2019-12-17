If you're looking for something similar to the AirPods but don't want to break the bank, the Soundcore Liberty Air are worth considering. Anker's products are known for being reliable yet affordable, and at just $50, the wireless buds are a steal.

Their graphene drivers provide clear audio, and the touch controls make them intuitive and easy to use. The built-in battery should last for about five hours, and the charging case can extend that to up to twenty. Unfortunately, the latter still uses MicroUSB, and there's no wireless charging.

If you want to learn more about the buds, make sure to check out our full review. To enjoy the markdown, you'll have to apply the on-page coupon before adding them to your cart.