There are all kinds of ways to motivate your children to do their chores, put down the electronics, or get to bed on time. One such method is through environmental cues. To help you make the process easier on you and your little ones, Amazon created the Echo Glow smart lamp for kids, which you can pick up for $24.99 ($5 off) on Amazon.

If you've never heard of the Echo Glow, you wouldn't be judged too harshly. Amazon's first smart lamp for kids was unveiled alongside a slew of other products in September. It features a multi-colored lighting system that can visually count down to a specified event, like when it's time for your child to brush their teeth or catch the bus to school. It also has a gradual brightness function that slowly illuminates the room to help your child wake up in the morning to start their day. Finally, the Echo Glow has several dynamic settings to change the visual atmosphere of their room with a simple command.

In order to make the most of the Echo Glow smart lamp, you'll need to pair it with an Alexa-compatible device, like the ones found in this Amazon Echo Show 8 with Echo Dot deal. Alternatively, the Echo Glow can be controlled via the Alexa app on your smartphone. You don't need any codes or coupons to take advantage of this deal, and if you buy today, you can receive your new Echo Glow before Christmas.