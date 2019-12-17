Chrome OS is already a lightweight operating system that doesn't need raw horsepower to thrive. Combine it with a market teeming with affordable, decently-specced Chromebooks, and it's hard not to find a machine that works for you. Right now, you can pick up a new Acer Chromebook Spin 15 in either 32GB ($100 off) or 64GB ($150 off) versions for only $299 each.

The Acer Chromebooks featured in today's deal come with either of the storage options mentioned above, 4GB of memory, and 15.6" displays all powered by a quad-core Intel Pentium processor. They are 2-in-1 convertibles, so they have a 360-degree hinge that can easily transform into tablet mode or tent mode. These devices are the CP315 models and are promised to receive Chrome OS updates until June 2024.

You can save even more money on these Acer Chromebooks if you're willing to compromise a bit. Best Buy is currently selling open box units of the 32GB model for as low as $193.99, or you can get a new 64GB version for an extra 5% off when you reserve it for in-store pickup at your nearest Office Depot store. Otherwise, you can grab either storage option online at the links below.

