All the big Samsung phones in the U.S. are getting Android 10 today. One could say that the robot army is coming to get us because it’s armagedd-Ten. You heard me. This is the Android Police Podcast.
- Stable Android 10 starts hitting the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ (Update: Now for users on Pie stable)
- Android 10 rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S10 series (Update: US, Canada, and more)
- Motorola One Power among the first Motos to receive Android 10 beta (Update: Stable rolling out)
- HTC U11 finally gets Pie, only half a year later than the mid-range U11 Life (Update: Finally rolling out on Sprint)
- Android 11 might get dark mode scheduling
- Personal results in the Google app are all but gone
- Nokia's Twitter account pokes fun at the $120,000 Art Basel Banana
- Roland's Alexa-enabled GO:PIANO is a musical instrument that lets you play music and order food
- Vote for the Android Police 2019 Readers' Choice Smartphone of the Year
