Expandable storage has consistently pushed into more affordable territory over the last decade, and with the occasional discount popping up here and there, it's easy to save on some pretty potent memory. Today only, you can grab a new SanDisk Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-I microSD card in 200GB, 400GB, and 512GB options for up to 15% off at Amazon.

The cards in today's deal feature 100MB/s transfer read speeds, A1-rated performance, and Class 10 full HD video recording and playback. They come in a variety of storage size capacities, but only the 200GB, 400GB, and 512GB variants are being discounted. Each microSD card includes a full-size adaptor to be used in a standard SD card reader.

This deal is only available until the end of today. If you order now, you can receive your new SanDisk MicroSDXC UHS-I memory card before Christmas. For more information on microSD card classes, speeds, and recommendations, check out our buyer's guide here.

