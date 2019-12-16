If you need to store heavy files like HD movies and photos, a MicroSD card is a convenient way to carry these with you without breaking the bank. SanDisk's 400GB Extreme MicroSD lets you do just that without breaking the bank, as its price just dropped to an all-time low of $73.

The card is built to be fast, as it can achieve speeds of up to 160MB per second. It boasts the V30 badge, meaning it's designed for 4K video recording, UHS-3 to indicate a minimum write speed of 30MB per second, and an A2 rating, which allows it to run Android apps with improved performance.

Its price has been continuously dropping over the past few months, but if you're currently looking for one, this is the cheapest it's ever been.