Today brings us a discount on the already budget-friendly Moto G7, and now it's available for $180 — the lowest price we've seen yet. Today's deal at Amazon knocks a whopping $120 off the MSRP. During our review, we found the G7 to be a definite improvement over previous models in the G-series, but it also had a higher launch price than any of its predecessors.

The G7 features a 6.2 inch 1080 x 2270 LCD screen, a 3,000 mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage with the option of expansion via microSD. It's Snapdragon 632 SOC offers decent performance, especially at this price. The battery quick charges over USB-C, and users can unlock the phone using facial recognition or a fingerprint sensor. One notable omission is the lack of NFC in US models. So, while it may be missing some features you'd expect to find in a $300 phone, its current pricing may make the G7 worth another look.

If you're looking for a decent, entry-level phone, the G-series of devices should already be on your radar, and the G7 is currently available at its best price yet. If you act now, you can pick up a Moto G7 in black or white as a last-minute gift, and it'll arrive in time for the holidays.